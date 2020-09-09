Hazy sunshine with areas of smoke and poor air quality at times. Morning temperatures in the 40s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
A blocking weather pattern will produce dry and hot weather into the weekend with highs climbing into the mid 90s. Smoke, haze and poor air quality will continue to be an issue through Saturday. Winds will become breezy late Sunday and Monday as a front approaches the coast. Unfortunately, this will increase our fire danger across the region. Temperatures will cool Monday into the 80s.
By Tuesday the upper level low will be overhead, giving us a chance (40%) for some much-needed rain... Let's keep our fingers crossed!