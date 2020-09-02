Hazy sunshine with areas of smoke, especially this morning. Winds will become breezy by midday with westerly to northwesterly gusts 20-25 mph and even stronger in the Kittitas Valley 30-35 mph. This will increase our fire danger until 10-11 pm. Morning temperatures in the 60s, mid 80s-near 90 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s.
A dry front moving through British Columbia today will increase our winds (see above) creating difficult conditions for the firefighters on the Evans Canyon Fire. Winds should begin to decrease overnight and becoming light by tomorrow morning.
High pressure will continue to dominate our forecast, producing a late summer "Heat Wave". Our heat peaks Friday and Saturday with near record temperatures in the upper 90s-low 100s. This will be a good 12-18 degrees above average! The ridge shifts east Sunday allowing slightly cooler air to spill into the region with highs cooling into the low-mid 90s early next week.
Models are showing a blocking ridge pattern (Rex Block) developing by Wednesday. This will keep the dry and hot weather around through the end of next week. Fire danger will likely remain elevated through this period.