Good Morning,
Winter Storm Warning… Yakima/Kittitas Valleys Until 10 PM
- Snow: 3 to 6"
- Freezing Rain: Possible Light Glaze in the Lower Valley
Winter Weather Advisory… Tri-Cities-Foothills Until 10 PM
- Snow: 1-4"
- Freezing Rain: .10 to .25"
- Note: More freezing rain will result in less snow accumulation.
Winter Weather Advisory… East Slopes Until 10 PM
- Snow: 4-9"
Winter Weather Advisory… Cascades Until 8 AM Friday
- Snow 4-9"
Happy Valentine's Day!!! Another round of winter weather will impact our region today (see above). Cold air remains trapped at the surface east of the Cascades while a warm front pushes moist/warm air north over top of the cold air. The thicker the cold layer, the more snow (Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and East Slopes). The thinner the cold layer, more freezing rain/mix (Tri-Cities to Foothills). Note: If the warm air works its way to the surface it would decrease snowfall and ice accumulation. Something to watch… Decreasing wintery mix overnight with a chance for some leftover showers Friday morning.
Saturday and Sunday mainly dry with just a slight chance for a stray snow shower, highs low 30s. Partly sunny next Monday, colder with highs in the mid 20s and lows in the teens. Another chance for accumulating snow Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.
Monty