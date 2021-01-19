Patchy fog and freezing fog for both Yakima & Tri-Cities late tonight into the morning low temps in the uppers 20’s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday daytime highs in the low 40’s. Wednesday night cloudy skies with a very slight chance of snow/rain for both Yakima & Tri-Cities with accumulations of less than a quarter to half an inch. Snow is more likely for the Cascades and Kittitas Valley with accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible. Friday and Saturday look to be pretty nice with mostly sunny skies for both Tri-Cities & Yakima with high temperature's dropping into the upper 30’s lows in the 20’s.
Snow.....Maybe!
