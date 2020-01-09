Happy Thursday!
We are in the calm before the storm with quiet conditions continuing tonight. It all changes tomorrow morning as a series of systems drop in off the coast bringing us snow, rain, and colder air.
The next couple of days will be very active with a major snowstorm hitting the Cascades, Blues and the Inland Northwest (Spokane, ID Panhandle).
A strong frontal system arrives early Friday morning and will continue to impact the Pacific Northwest through Saturday afternoon with heavy mountain snow, gusty winds, and mainly rain showers for everyone else.
Snow will begin to fall in the Cascades early Friday morning before spilling over into the Kittitas Valley/East slopes. Snow in the Blues by late Friday morning-midday.
As for the rest of us, there is a slight chance for a morning mix in the Columbia Basin and foothills. Any mix precipitation will change to rain showers by midday. Any lingering showers will change to a rain/snow mix overnight through Saturday morning with little to no accumulation.
Highs Friday in the upper 30s-low 40s and lows in the 30s.
Winter Storm Watches have been issued for the following areas early Friday morning-Saturday afternoon. Epected snow totals are below:
- Cascades Passes WA/OR- 1-3 ft.
- East Slopes- 8-20''
- Inland Northwest (Spokane, ID Panhandle)- 5-10''
- Blues WA/OR- 6-12''
Breezy conditions continue into Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures jump back into the upper 40s and low 50s. The next system arrives Sunday afternoon/evening with rain changing to light snow overnight through Monday morning.
Colder artic air moves in Monday and Tuesday. Highs will fall into the 20s-near 30 on Monday and plummet into the teens by Tuesday with lows in the single digits. Winds will be breezy/windy during this time, producing wind chill temperatures below zero!
Another chance for snow Monday night-Tuesday morning and another chance on Wednesday. Winter is here!