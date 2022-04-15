Partly cloudy with lingering snow showers in the Blues through early afternoon. Then a slight chance for a stray afternoon rain shower. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, 40s by midday and afternoon highs near 50.
Increasing clouds overnight as another system arrives early Saturday with rain or rain/snow mix in the lower elevation and more mountain snow. Any low elevation snow will be short lived as rain will be the dominate precipitation below 1,500-1,800 ft by late morning-early afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy with gusts 20-25 mph.
Snow Forecast... Saturday
- Cascades: 3-6"
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: 1" or less (snow/mix to rain)
- Columbia Basin: None (mix to rain)
- Foothills: 1" or less (snow/mix to rain)
- Blues: 4-12"
Why didn't the Easter Egg cross the road? ... He was a little chicken! 🐣 Easter Sunday looks to be the best day of the weekend with some sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs in the mid 50s-low 60s and lows in the 30s.
The unsettled weather returns next Monday with gusty winds, rain showers developing by afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s-low 60s and lows in the 30s. A few leftover showers Tuesday morning and then breezy throughout the day. Highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s and lows in the 30s. Warmer and dry next Wednesday with highs in the low-upper 60s and lows in the 30s-40s. A couple of weak disturbances will give us a chance for stray showers Thursday and Friday, highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s-40s.
