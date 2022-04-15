Partly cloudy with lingering snow showers in the Blues through early afternoon.  Then a slight chance for a stray afternoon rain shower.  Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, 40s by midday and afternoon highs near 50.
 
Increasing clouds overnight as another system arrives early Saturday with rain or rain/snow mix in the lower elevation and more mountain snow.  Any low elevation snow will be short lived as rain will be the dominate precipitation below 1,500-1,800 ft by late morning-early afternoon.  Winds will be a bit breezy with gusts 20-25 mph.
 
Snow Forecast...  Saturday
  • Cascades: 3-6"
  • Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: 1" or less (snow/mix to rain)
  • Columbia Basin: None (mix to rain)
  • Foothills: 1" or less (snow/mix to rain)
  • Blues: 4-12"
Why didn't the Easter Egg cross the road?  ... He was a little chicken! 🐣  Easter Sunday looks to be the best day of the weekend with some sunshine and warmer temperatures.  Highs in the mid 50s-low 60s and lows in the 30s.
 
The unsettled weather returns next Monday with gusty winds, rain showers developing by afternoon.  Highs in the mid 50s-low 60s and lows in the 30s.  A few leftover showers Tuesday morning and then breezy throughout the day. Highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s and lows in the 30s.  Warmer and dry next Wednesday with highs in the low-upper 60s and lows in the 30s-40s.  A couple of weak disturbances will give us a chance for stray showers Thursday and Friday, highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s-40s.