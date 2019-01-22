Good Morning,
Cloudy with rain developing late morning through early afternoon from west to east. Morning temperatures in the 20s-mid 30s, upper 30s-low 40s by noon and afternoon highs upper 30s-mid 40s.
Our weather is very quiet this morning, however that will change as we are tracking snow, rain and the potential for damaging wind later today and tonight. Let's talk snow first… An approaching warm front will bring moderate-heavy snow to the mountains and the Inland Northwest (Spokane).
Winter Weather Advisory - East Slopes until 4 PM
- 2 to 4"
Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory - Cascades until Midnight
- Snoqualmie: 3-6"
- White: 6-11"
- Stevens: 1-2 ft
Winter Weather Advisory - Blues 1pm to Wednesday 4am
- 4 to 8" above 4,000 ft
- Gusts 40 mph
Winds become an issue tonight through Wednesday morning with the potential of damaging winds along the East Slopes and Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. A strong (70-90 kt) low level jet will develop perpendicular to the Cascades tonight. This will allow mountain waves to develop along the ridges. There is a chance the these waves could work their way to the surface for brief periods of strong to damaging winds. However, Pinpointing the exact location of damaging winds can be extremely difficult in this type of set-up.
High Wind Watch - East Slopes, Yakima/Kittitas Valleys… Tonight-Tomorrow AM
- W 25-40 mph
- Gusts 60 mph
- Down trees and powerlines
- Power Outages
Leftover showers will continue Wednesday morning with decreasing winds late Wednesday, warmer with highs in the low-mid 50s. High pressure returns Thursday with dry weather and patchy fog through early next week. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 20-30s.
Monty