Good Morning,
Winter Weather Advisory - Until 10 PM Tonight (outlined in red)
- Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities), Gorge and Foothills
- Possible Freezing Rain/Sleet (mainly east of hwy 395 and foothills)
- Ice Accumulation: .10 to .20"
- Snow: See Map Below
A warm front that is slowly lifting north through the area will continue to produce snow at times today with areas of sleet/freezing rain towards the foothills. This will be followed by a cold front tonight with a little more snow. Once the front moves to our east we should see the snow decrease after 10 PM-Midnight. The exception would be a few lingering snow showers in the morning. A long wave (upper atmosphere) trough will remain over the Pacific Northwest Thursday and Friday producing snow showers over the mountain and just a slight chance for a stray flurry or snow shower in the lowlands. Highs towards the end of the week in the mid 30s.
Some week ridging starts to build into the two state region this weekend with mainly dry weather and some late night/early morning freezing fog, Highs warm to the mid-upper 30s (I know… It's not much, but I will take any warming we can get). Our next weather system arrives Monday night-Tuesday with snow overnight changing to a rain/snow mix Tuesday morning and rain by midday.
Monty