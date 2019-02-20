Good Morning!
Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries and snow showers today. Any additional accumulation for the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and Tri-Cities should be light… Trace to 1/2". Morning temperatures in the teens and 20s, near 30 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 30s.
An upper level low and surface cold moved across the region overnight producing about 1/2" of snow in the Tri-Cities and about 3" in the foothills. This system is currently over southeast WA and northeast OR this morning. Expect wrap around snow showers and flurries today as this system moves southeast. Upslope winds will enhanced the snow showers today resulting in more for the foothills (1-3") and Blues (2-5"). A few leftover showers could continue in the foothills until early Thursday morning.
A transient ridge moves through the Pacific Northwest Thursday and Friday with dry weather and a little sunshine. Highs warm into the mid 30s (still 10-15 degrees below average). Don't get used the the sun because another series of weather systems will bring snow chances back this weekend. We could see a rain/snow mix on Saturday with daytime highs in the mid 30s and snow for Sunday with highs in the low 30s.
Mainly dry and breezy next Monday as our pressure gradient tightens ahead of our next winter system. Snow chances returns with this system late Tuesday evening/night, highs in the upper 20s.
Monty