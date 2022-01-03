After a stormy day the weather appears to be calming for some lowland areas a 20% chance of snow or rain/mix continues tonight for both Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and the Columbia Basin overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Mountain snow continues to fall and many mountain passes remain closed this evening due to heavy snow, poor visibility, snowdrifts, and high risk of avalanche for the Cascades.. Tomorrow we will have a break from the snow and temperatures will be the warmest in many days in the mid to upper 30s. Late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning another big system moves in bringing more mountain snow and a very good possibility of lowland snow for the Yakima Valley & Columbia Basin.
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
* WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon- Including the cities of Long Creek, North Powder, and Ukiah
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.