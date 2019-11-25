Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few rain showers this morning mainly from the lower Yakima Valley east to the foothills. Becoming partly sunny for most areas (except the mountains) this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s-low 40s, mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s-near 50.
An upper level disturbance is dropping south in a strong northwesterly flow. As a result scattered rain showers are possible through midday with snow in the mountains. Upslope conditions will likely keep the mountain snow continuing through 10 pm tonight. Expect winter driving conditions in the Cascades and Blues today.
Winter Weather Advisory - Cascades… Until 10 PM Tonight
- East Slopes and Passes
- 3 to 6 Inches
- Mainly along I-90
Winter Weather Advisory - Blues… Until 10 PM Tonight
- 4 to 8 Inches
A little break in our weather overnight through Tuesday afternoon with mainly dry conditions. A powerful storm system pushes into southern Oregon tomorrow afternoon/evening and then slowly drifts northeast Tuesday night-Wednesday. This storm will produce significant snow across central and southern Oregon with some area receiving 10-20"! This low will also produce damaging winds as it makes landfall on the southern Oregon coast, I would not be surprise to see winds there pushing hurricane force (75mph)!
As the low moves northeast overnight Tuesday-Wednesday morning we could see a little rain/snow mix or light snow mainly along I-82 and south. If we see any accumulation it will likely be less than an inch (Note: The steady snow in central Oregon could expand north into Umatilla and Morrow Co. We'll need to watch this closely).
Damaging winds will also be a major concern with this system. Winds along the southern Oregon coast tomorrow afternoon could be near hurricane force (75 mph). I expect our winds to increase Tuesday night with gusts 30-45 mph and continue Wednesday before Thanksgiving morning. Winds this speed could bring down tree limbs and branches, resulting in spotty power outages.
The low will then track into SE Washington overnight Wednesday and early Thanksgiving morning. We will likely see some wrap around snow showers with accumulation of 1-2" possible across most of the area with higher amounts in the mountains. The storm system weakens and moves east Thanksgiving afternoon with some clearing and much colder temperatures. Highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.
Dry and cold Friday through the weekend with highs in the 20s-low 30s and overnight lows in the single digits and teens!