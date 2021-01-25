Happy Monday! A few lingering snow showers will pass through this morning. Roadways are wet and slick, be careful and drive safely! Patchy freezing fog will also start to develop this morning and evening. Make sure to slow down and turn on your low beams.
Light snow partnered with a passing cold front will taper off this morning and linger in the Blues through the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy today with highs in the upper 30s.
Our next weather maker arriving Tuesday as it ushers in more moisture for the Pacific Northwest. We'll see more snow and a wintry mix through Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.
Gusty winds are possible Wednesday-Thursday as the front passes. Highs this week will stay in the low 40s.
Thursday through next week, expect unsettled conditions for our mountains. They'll continue to see snow through the weekend. Additional snow may be possible early next week.