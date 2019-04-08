Good Morning!
Gray and wet today… Steady morning rain will eventually change to showers this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 40s, mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs near 60.
A steady flow of Pacific moisture will continue to flow into the region today. Expect widespread rain this morning changing to showers this afternoon. Periods of moderate to heavy mountain rain combined with snow melt will keep rivers, streams and creeks running high with some minor flooding. At this time the only Flood Warning is for the Umatilla River until Tuesday afternoon. It is expected to crest more than 1/2 foot above flood stage this afternoon with minor flooding.
Mainly dry with just a slight chance for a few showers Tuesday and Wednesday an upper level ridge develops off the coast. The pressure gradient strengthens tomorrow resulting in some gusty winds between 25-35 mph. Winds will decrease Wednesday, but will still be breezy at times. Highs in the low-mid 60s.
The active weather returns Thursday with more showers and a chance for a stray thunderstorm. Friday looks to be the best day of the work week with sunshine, light winds and highs in the mid 60s. The weekend is looking a wet with rain on Saturday and breezy showers for Sunday.
Monty