Increasing clouds tonight with rain likely after 11 PM overnight lows in the low to mid and upper 40s.

Weekend: Saturday a chance of showers through the region 60-70% at this time. Sunday funday mostly sunny and a little warmer in the mid-60s for Yakima and upper-60s near 70 for Tri-Cities.

Cool windy and wet on Monday highs in the low 60s, Tuesday and Wednesday look really nice with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s!