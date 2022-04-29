Increasing clouds tonight with rain likely after 11 PM overnight lows in the low to mid and upper 40s.
Weekend: Saturday a chance of showers through the region 60-70% at this time. Sunday funday mostly sunny and a little warmer in the mid-60s for Yakima and upper-60s near 70 for Tri-Cities.
Cool windy and wet on Monday highs in the low 60s, Tuesday and Wednesday look really nice with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s!
