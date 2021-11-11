Happy Veterans Day... Remember to thank a Veteran!
Cloudy with rain redeveloping after 11 am-1 pm. Soggy this afternoon with moderate rain at time. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s-low 40s, mid-upper 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 40s-low 50s.
The atmospheric river (AR) or as I like to call it... The "Rain Train" will continue to provide the region with periods of rain today through Friday night. The rain will be moderate to heavy at times with the greatest amounts falling in the Cascades and western WA/OR. Widespread flooding is likely across for all rivers in western Washington. At this time, I'm not expecting flooding along the Yakima or Naches Rivers. However, with snow levels rising to 9,000 ft and more rain along the east slopes minor flooding is possible for small creeks and streams flowing from the east slopes. Note: The moderate-heavy rain may cause flash flooding and debris flows in the burn scars from the Schneider Springs fire.
Rainfall Forecast... Tonight-Friday Afternoon
- WA Cascade Crest-Coast - 3-6"
- Upper East Slopes: 1.5-4"
- Lower East Slopes-Kittitas Valley, Upper Yakima Valley: .5-1.5"
- Lower Yakima Valley-Columbia Basin-Foothills: .5-1"
- Blues: .75-2"
The frontal system and AR eventually move southeast of the region Friday night. This should allow for some clearing overnight-Saturday morning, setting the stage for areas of fog to develop. A couple of weak disturbances will move over the ridge with a chance for a few stray showers. The best chance will be on Sunday in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys.
Models differ early next week with timing and strength of weather system, for now the best chance of showers will be in the Yakima Valley. Winds will be gusty for everyone Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the 50s-near 60 and lows in the 40s. Colder air arrives behind the front on Wednesday with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s-low 40s.