BOSTON, Mass.—
Spencer the Golden Retrieve, best known for holding his "We Are Boston Strong" flag was honored with a giant portrait.
The portrait painted by Pittsburgh artist, Tom Mosser, honors Spencer after he was recently diagnosed with cancer.
Spencer's owner, Rich Powers says the 13-year-old dog is battling a cancer for a third time, nearing his own finish line.
Spencer has been holding the flag for nearly nine years.
"He's been an inspiration for so many people for so long, it was a great way to inspire even after he's long gone so immortalizing him is exactly what we had planned," says Rich Powers, "The fact that it's going to be in my house and I stare at it every day, will be a hidden bonus, but we went big because a big dog like this needs a big, big portrait."
The custom art piece took just over a month for Tom to finish the painting.
The owners hope to hang the art piece in their home and display it publicly leading up to the marathon in April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.