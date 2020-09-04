Hageman Custom Homes' success is all in the family

George Hageman has been building homes in the Tri-Cities area since the 1990s. His craftsmanship over the years has earned him many awards. He has won the award for Best Kitchen several times. The last time he participated in the Parade of Homes, in 2017, he won Best Craftsmanship.
George, after seeing his son's interest in carpentry and homebuilding from an early age, invited Ivan to be a part of the company on his 18th birthday. Talk about a great birthday present!
"It's all I've ever wanted to do," said Ivan. "Thoughout school there were lots of jobs that I learned about... It's really more than a job, it's a passion."
Hageman Custom Homes' house in this year's Parade of Homes is at 2640 Tiger Ln. in Richland. You can take a virtual tour of the home at tricityparadeofhomes.com. Or you can contact Hageman Custom Homes directly to schedule a tour in-person.
About the 2020 HBA Virtual Parade of Homes
This year's Parade of Homes in the Tri-Cities area is being done virtually, although most of the homes are also available for viewing by appointment only.
The Parade runs September 12-20 at http://www.tricityparadeofhomes.com/. No tickets will be required.
In-person tours will be limited in number and appointments filled on first-come, first-served basis. All current COVID-19 protection rules and restrictions must be followed while physically visiting the homes. Individual builders may also have additional safety requirements in place.
We encourage you to reach out the builders, subcontractors and suppliers who have worked on these fabulous homes to assist you in building the home of your dreams or remodeling your current home into a Parade worthy showstopper.