TMT Homes NW's personal touch is the difference maker

One thing is quite evident when you meet Nora Wolf from TMT Homes NW. She's not your average home builder. Rather, she puts her personal touch on every phase of contruction - from drawing out the floorplan, to putting the finishing touches on the decorations.
This is Wolf's second Parade of Homes. She participated last year and won several awards: Best Master Suite and Best Landscaping.
"I think it's important to know that we are a family business, and I build each home as if I was building it for myself," said Wolf.
Visitors to this year's TMT Homes NW's parade home can visit virtually on Instagram at @TMTHomesNW, or online at http://www.tmthomes.com/. More information can also be found at https://www.hbatricityparadeofhomes.com/.
About the 2020 HBA Virtual Parade of Homes
This year's Parade of Homes in the Tri-Cities area is being done virtually, although most of the homes are also available for viewing by appointment only.
The Parade runs September 12-20 at http://www.tricityparadeofhomes.com/. No tickets will be required.
In-person tours will be limited in number and appointments filled on first-come, first-served basis. All current COVID-19 protection rules and restrictions must be followed while physically visiting the homes. Individual builders may also have additional safety requirements in place.
We encourage you to reach out the builders, subcontractors and suppliers who have worked on these fabulous homes to assist you in building the home of your dreams or remodeling your current home into a Parade worthy showstopper.