On Friday, Scorebook Live Washington released its football all-classification all-state teams.
Ten players from the Tri-Cities and Yakima area made the cut.
Kennewick offensive lineman Ashton Tripp and Kamiakin defensive back Gabe Tahir cracked the first team. The two also made the Tacoma News Tribune's first team.
There were eight players among the honorable mentions.
On offense, Sunnyside quarterback Brent Maldonado, Southridge running back Jimmy Rush and offensive lineman Trevor Hoopes were joined by wide receivers Tanner Schuster from Richland and Kade Smith from Chiawana.
Defensive honorable mentions featured three linebackers. Prosser's Neo Medrano was joined by Richland's Kalani Steward and Chiawana's Judah Bishop.
Congratulations to all of those young men and their families.