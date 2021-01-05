Kennewick, WA – Eleven former Americans players were listed on NHL training camp rosters as camps began across the league.
Americans alumni at 2021 NHL training camps:
- Brandon Carlo – Boston Bruins
- Juuso Valimaki – Calgary Flames
- Jake Bean – Carolina Hurricanes
- Morgan Geekie – Carolina Hurricanes
- Michael Rasmussen – Detroit Red Wings
- Chris Driedger – Florida Panthers
- Carey Price – Montreal Canadiens
- Parker Wotherspoon – New York Islanders
- Dylan Coghlan – Vegas Golden Knights
- Brett Leason – Washington Capitals
- Eric Comrie – Winnipeg Jets
Brandon Carlo was selected by the Boston Bruins 37th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft. The six-foot-five and 210-pound defenseman made the jump straight to the NHL for the 2016-17 season and has been a mainstay on Boston’s blue line since then. Last year he contributed 19 points (four goals and 15 assists) and finished the season with a plus-16 rating. Carlo, a native of Colorado Springs, Colorado, spent his entire WHL career with the Americans from 2013-2016.
Finnish defensemen Juuso Valimaki returns to the Calgary Flames roster after a pair of long-term injuries have kept him sidelined over the past two seasons. Valimaki was selected 16th overall by the Flames in 2017. He joined Calgary for 24 games during the 2018-19 season and tallied one goal and two assists before suffering an ankle sprain. He then missed the 2019-20 season as a result of an offseason knee injury that required surgery. Valimaki was selected by Tri-City 14th overall in the 2015 CHL Import Draft and played with the Americans through the 2017-18 season.
The Carolina Hurricanes selected Jake Bean 13th overall in the 2016 NHL draft. After finishing his WHL career with the Americans in 2018, Bean joined the Hurricanes’ AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers. He has collected a 92 points (24 goals and 69 assists) and has a career plus-11 rating through 129 AHL games played. Last year he received the AHL Best Defensemen award. Bean played two games with the Hurricanes during the 2018-19 season. Tri-City acquired Bean in a trade with the Calgary Hitmen during the 2017-18 season. He played an impactful role on the Americans blue line during their 2018 playoff run.
Morgan Geekie will also attend camp with the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes selected Geekie 67th overall in the 2017 NHL draft as a 19-year-old. Since graduating from the WHL, he has played with the Charlotte Checkers alongside former Americans teammate Jake Bean. Geekie was called up by the Hurricanes just before the suspension of last season. Through his first two NHL games Geekie recorded three goals and one assist. The Strathclair, Manitoba native played with the Americans from 2015-2018.
The Detroit Red Wings selected Michael Rasmussen 9th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft. The six-foot-six and 229-pound forward power forward joined the Red Wings for the full 2018-19 season. He contributed 18 points (eight goals and 10 assists) through 62 games. Entering his fourth Red Wings training camp, Rasmussen will look to find a full-time spot on the Red Wings roster after spending last season with their AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapid Griffins. He played with the Americans from 2015-2018 and served as team captain in his final season with the club.
Goaltender Chris Driedger played 22 games with the Americans before spending the majority of his WHL career with the Calgary Hitmen. He was selected 76th in the 2012 NHL draft by the Ottawa Senators. Now with the Florida Panthers, Driedger split last season between the NHL and AHL. He played 12 games in net for the Panthers last seasoning with an average 2.05 goals against and .938 save percentage.
Carey Price enters his 14th season with the Montreal Canadiens. Originally selected by Montreal at fifth overall in the 2005 NHL draft, Price now holds the record as the club’s winningest goaltender in franchise history. He finished last season with a 27-25-6 record, 2.79 goals against average, and .909 save percentage. Price played his entire WHL career with the Americans from 2003-2007.
Defenseman Parker Wotherspoon was selected 112th overall by the New York Islanders in the 2015 NHL Draft. He has spent the past three season in the AHL with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Last season he totaled 27 points (four goals and 13 assists) and 82 penalty minutes in 62 games. Wotherspoon competed with Tri-City between 2013-2017.
Defenseman Dylan Coghlan will join the Vegas Golden Knights training camp. Coghlan earned a contract from the Golden Knights in 2017. He has played the past two season for the Golden Knight’s AHL affiliate, Chicago Wolves. Last year he appeared in 60 games and totaled 24 points (11 goals and 13 assists) for the team. Coghlan played with Tri-City from 2014-2018.
After a breakout season in 2018-19, forward Brett Leason was selected 56th overall by the Washington Capitals as a 19-year-old. He will join them at training camp after spending last season with the Capital’s AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears. He played 50 games for Hershey and contributed 14 points (three goals and 11 assists). Leason was originally selected by Tri-City in the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft and spent his first season in the WHL with the Americans before being dealt to Prince Albert where he finished his junior career.
Goaltender Eric Comrie joins the Winnipeg Jets training camp. He was originally selected by the Jets in the 2013 NHL Draft at 59th overall. He has spent the majority of his NHL career with Winnipeg’s AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose. Last season he appeared in 16 games for the Moose averaging 2.51 goals against and a .918 save percentage. Through his professional career he has played five games in net for the Jets. Comrie competed with the Americans from 2011-2015.