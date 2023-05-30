At the beginning of this season, the 14U Shockwave Volleyball Club team set a goal to reach nationals. That would require them to place high enough at a qualifying tournament or win their regional tournament.
"The second that you step on the court, even at a young age, your dream is to be as good as you can be," said 14U outside hitter Alexa Bilodeau. "Being a teenager and going to nationals, that's like the first step in the right direction."
On this year's 14U team, the roster is made up of nine girls from the Tri-Cities, who will be attending Kennewick, Kamiakin and Chiawana for high school. The girls are united by a love for the sport of volleyball and each other.
"Even if we're having a bad day or a bad game, we all just lift each other up," said libero Mallory Raines.
"We always have a good time," said setter Callie Stemp about what she enjoys most being on the team. "We're always laughing or having fun, but when it comes to getting serious and playing on the court, we're ready."
The team was ready to make its dreams come true when it had the opportunity. The 14U Shockwave won the Evergreen Regional, which consisted of teams from Washington, Montana and Idaho.
That tournament win punched their tickets to nationals in Chicago this summer.
"Nationals was a dream," said middle hitter Delaney Donaldson about being able to compete at nationals. "Like I never thought that I would be able to go to nationals. A small town in Washington, a group of 9 girls gets to go to nationals and we worked really hard to get here, and I'm proud. I'm proud of everybody on our team."
"Every single one of us on this team has put in hard work to get here, and I mean it's been a dream for us for a few years, so it's nice to finally be here and have this opportunity," said Bilodeau.
In the history of Shockwave volleyball, very few teams have had the opportunity to make the trip to nationals. This will be only the fourth time that a 14U team has gone.
Nationals will start June 27 in Chicago.
To learn more about the club's journey and how they're going to represent the Tri-Cities on a national stage, visit here.