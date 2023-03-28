The 18U Tri-City Junior Americans secured a state championship earlier this month, and the reward was a trip the USA Hockey National Championships.
The Tier II 18U 2A National Championship will be played in Maple Grove, Minn. this weekend, and the Junior Americans will begin their journey through the tournament on Thursday.
"Nationals is just nothing compared to state," said Cooper Leonard, a center on the Junior Ams. "It's just a wonderful feeling. Win or lose, it's a great feeling to go."
Leonard will be making his fourth trip to nationals, and he won't be the only player on this year's team with experience on the big stage.
"It's my third time," said Jimmy Rush, a defenseman for the team. "Third time is the charm. I think we've got some good energy going into nationals."
"Our team thrives under bright lights," said center Ethan Lockard. "So knowing what it's like to play on that stage and keep the nerves off you, keep calm is something that not a lot of teams have, and I think that's one thing [succeed] on."
While there will be plenty of experienced players, some will be playing at nationals for the first time.
Adam Pellerin, who is a left wing that is not a stranger at nationals, said he would have some advice for his teammates playing under the bright lights for the first time.
"Lots of people go there and try to do a lot and play kind of out of their role, and it ends up kind of going wrong for them," said Pellerin. "So I just tell them, 'Be you. Play how you've been playing all year, and you should succeed.'"
The Junior Americans will meet the Raleigh Raptors for its first game of the tournament on Thursday.
Leonard, Rush, Lockard and Pellerin expressed confidence in this year's team because of the "chemistry" and connection among the team.
"There's no other group of guys that I would want to be going with to this," said Lockard. "I mean there's so many different personalities in the locker room that like we're all so tightly knit, and it's one of my favorite parts about this team."
"This group of kids [has] been my best friends for a long, long time, so it's really exciting," said Rush.
The team will travel to Minnesota on Wednesday before playing the Raptors on Thursday at 11 a.m. Central time.
On Friday, Tri-City will take on the Nashville Jr. Predators, and the final game of pool play will be on Saturday versus Ashburn Extreme.
The championship game has been scheduled for Monday, April 3.