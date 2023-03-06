The 1A/2A state basketball tournament wrapped up in Yakima over the weekend, and the Ellensburg girls claimed a second consecutive state championship and extended its winning streak to 51 games.
Several local players did not waste the opportunity to shine on the biggest stage of the season.
Listed below are the selections from local schools on the All-State Tournament teams:
2A Boys
Kevin "Max" Flores, Prosser senior
In his final sendoff as a Mustang, Flores earned All-State tournament second team. He averaged 10.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3 steals per game, and he also posted two double-doubles.
2A Girls
Olivia Anderson, Ellensburg senior
The future University of Washington Husky helped bring home another state title for the Bulldogs, and she won the tournament MVP honors. In three games, she averaged 16 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game. For her final performance, she delivered a 16 point, 11 rebound and five block outing against Burlington-Edison in the state title game.
Jamison Philip, Ellensburg sophomore
Philip helped drive the Bulldogs engine on both ends of the floor as a scorer and relentless defender, and that landed her on the All-Tournament first team alongside Anderson. She averaged 12 points and 2.7 steals per game to help bring home another state championship to Ellensburg.
Laylee Dixon, Prosser sophomore
Dixon cracked the All-Tournament second team. The Mustangs second-year player averaged 14 points in three games. In the third-place game versus White River, Dixon went off for 21 points, seven rebounds and six blocks.
1A Boys
Josh Perez, Toppenish senior
Perez made his presence known at the SunDome with each outing on the floor, and that earned him 1A All-Tournament first team honors. Perez averaged 23.5 points per game. In the quarterfinal overtime victory versus Freeman, Perez dropped 34 points and collected nine rebounds to go along with four steals and two assists.
Shane Rivera, Toppenish senior
Rivera was not going to be outdone by his teammate, and he joined Perez on the All-Tournament first team. Rivera averaged 21.5 points per game and had three double-doubles with more than 20 points scored in each outing.
Luke Navarre, Zillah senior
Navarre battled some illnesses throughout the weekend, but that did not stop him from shining bright and earning All-Tournament second team. Navarre averaged 20 points per game in four games, and he had two separate 30 plus point games where he also added 10 rebounds in each.
1A Girls
KK Bass, Wapato senior
Bass found her name on the All-Tournament first team after helping lead the Wolves to a third-place finish. Bass averaged 21.7 points per game in three games. In the third place game versus King's, Bass finished her Wapato career with a whopping 29 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.