...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM
PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 45 mph
expected Thursday and then increasing to 30 to 40 mph with
gusts 50 to 55 mph on Friday.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 9 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&