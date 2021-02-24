Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 45 mph expected Thursday and then increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 55 mph on Friday. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 9 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&