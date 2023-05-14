Kennewick, Richland and West Valley were a few of the teams that claimed district baseball titles over the weekend. Now, those teams will be gearing up for the state baseball tournament all over the state.
The Lions finished 2022 as the state runner-up and will have a target on their back this season to try and bring home the championship trophy. They were tabbed as the number one seed at 3A.
The matchups for all teams from the Tri-Cities and Yakima area in each classification are listed below:
4A
#3 Richland vs. #14 Mount Si at Richland High School, May 20 at 1 p.m.
#6 West Valley vs. #11 Sumner at Richland High School, May 20 at 10 a.m.
The winner of these two games will play each other that same day.
#15 Hanford vs. #2 Puyallup at Heritage Park (Puyallup), May 20 at 1 p.m.
#8 Kamiakin vs. #9 Camas at Eastlake High School, May 20 at 10 a.m.
3A
#1 Kennewick vs. the winner of #17 Kelso/#16 Eastside Catholic at Kennewick High School, May 20 at TBD
#11 Southridge vs. #6 Edmonds-Woodway at TBD, May 20 at TBD
3A/4A will have the state semifinals and state championship game at Funko Field in Everett on May 26-27.
2A
#1 Selah vs. #16 Steilacoom at Selah High School, May 20 at 12 p.m.
#15 Grandview vs. #2 Tumwater at Wheeler Field (Centralia), May 20 at 1 p.m.
1A
#1 Naches Valley vs. King's Way Christian Parker Field (Yakima), May 20 at 1 p.m.
#11 Toppenish vs. #6 Deer Park at Foss High School, May 20 at 1 p.m.
#13 College Place vs. #4 Montesano at Olympic Stadium (Hoquiam), May 20 at 1 p.m.
1A/2A will have the state semifinals and state championship game at Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham on May 26-27.
2B
#4 Tri-Cities Prep vs. winner of #5 Riverview/#12 Tonasket, May 20 at 3 p.m.
#5 Riverview vs. #12 Tonasket, May 20 at 12 p.m.
#6 Cle Elum-Roslyn vs. #11 Adna at Shadle Park High School, May 20 at 12 p.m.
1B
#1 DeSales vs. the winner of #8 Northport/#9 Wilbur-Creston-Keller at DeSales High School, May 20 at 3 p.m.
#2 Liberty Christian vs. the winner of #7 Mossyrock/#10 Orcas Island at Kamiakin High School, May 20 at 3 p.m.
#6 Sunnyside Christian vs. #11 Riverside Christian at Mount Vernon High School, May 20 at 12 p.m.
1B/2B will have the state semifinals and state championship game at Johnson-O'Brien Stadium at Ephrata High School on May 26-27.
For more information on state baseball and the brackets, visit here.