District baseball, softball and soccer proved to be a busy weekend for high school athletes and coaches across Washington. As baseball district titles were earned and state brackets revealed, the same occurred for boys soccer.
The Pasco Bulldogs won their district championship to bolster their resume entering Sunday's seeding announcements.
The matchups for all teams from the Tri-Cities and Yakima area in each classification are listed below:
4A
#3 Pasco vs. #14 Sumner, Date/venue/time TBD
#11 Chiawana vs. #6 Skyline at Skyline High School, May 17 at 6 p.m.
There will be an opportunity for Pasco-Chiawana round three this season if both teams win their first round matchups. The winner of these two games will play one another. The Bulldogs beat the Riverhawks twice already this season.
#13 Davis vs. #4 Curtis at Curtis High School, May. 16, 7 p.m.
3A
#12 Southridge vs. #5 Silas at District 1 location TBA, May 19 at TBD
3A/4A will have the state semifinals and state championship at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup on May 26-27.
2A
#8 East Valley vs. #9 Bellingham, Venue/Date/Time TBD
1A
#10 Royal vs. #7 Seton Catholic at District 4 location TBA, May 19 at TBD
#17 Connell vs. #16 Chelan at Quincy Jackrabbit Stadium, May 17 at 7 p.m.
The winner of #17 Connell/#16 Chelan will play Quincy on May 19 at TBD.
1A/2A will have the state semifinals and state championship at Renton Memorial Stadium in Renton on May 26-27.
For more information on state soccer and the brackets, visit here.