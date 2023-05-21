The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) released the state tournament brackets for softball on Sunday.
Each classification's tournament will be located across the state, and some tournaments will begin on Thursday and others on Friday.
1A/4A will crown a champion at Columbia Playfields in Richland. 2A will compete at Carlon Park in Selah, and 1B/2B will welcome the best at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.
Below are the first round matchups for each school from the Tri-Cities and Yakima area competing next weekend:
4A
All games will be played at Columbia Playfields in Richland.
#4 Richland vs. #13 Moses Lake on Friday at 11 a.m. at Field 2
#15 Hanford vs. #2 Bothell on Friday at 9 a.m. at Field 4
#16 Kamiakin vs. #1 Jackson on Friday at 11 a.m. at Field 4
With a loss, teams will not be eliminated from the tournament, but they will be eliminated from state title contention.
The state championship game will be played on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Field 1.
3A
All games will be played at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.
#11 Walla Walla vs. #6 Bishop Blanchet on Friday at 9 a.m. at Field 1
#12 Kennewick vs. #5 Roosevelt on Friday at 11 a.m. at Field 1
With a loss, teams will not be eliminated from the tournament, but they will be eliminated from state title contention.
The state championship game will be played on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Field 1.
2A
All games will be played at Carlon Park in Selah.
#4 Selah vs. #13 Enumclaw on Friday at 11 a.m. at Field 2
#14 East Valley vs. #3 Ridgefield on Friday at 9 a.m. at Field 2
With a loss, teams will not be eliminated from the tournament, but they will be eliminated from state title contention.
The state championship game will be played on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Field 4.
1A
All games will be played at Columbia Playfields in Richland.
#9 Naches Valley vs. #8 Cashmere on Thursday at 3 p.m. at Field 4
With a win, the Rangers would play #1 Montesano on Friday at 1 p.m. at Field 4.
#12 Kiona-Benton vs. #5 Riverside on Thursday at 3 p.m. at Field 3
With a win, the Bears would play #4 Blaine on Friday at 1 p.m. at Field 3.
Both Naches Valley and Kiona-Benton will need to win their first games in order to keep their seasons alive.
The state championship game will be played on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Field 4.
2B
All games will be played at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.
#11 Kittitas vs. #6 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley on Friday at 10 a.m. at Field 1
With a win, the Coyotes would play #3 Okanogan on Friday at 2 p.m. at Field 4.
#12 Cle Elum-Roslyn vs. #5 Northwest Christian (Colbert) on Friday at 10 a.m. at Field 3
With a win, the Warriors would play #4 Ocosta on Friday at 2 p.m. at Field 3.
Both Kittitas and Cle Elum-Roslyn will need to win their first games in order to keep their seasons alive.
The state championship game will be played on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Field 1.
1B
All games will be played at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.
#1 Liberty Christian vs. #8 Darrington on Friday at 12 p.m. at Field 4
#3 Sunnyside Christian vs. #6 Mossyrock on Friday at 12 p.m. at Field 1
#4 DeSales vs. #5 Almira Coulee Hartline on Friday at 12 p.m. at Field 3
With a loss, teams will not be eliminated from the tournament, but they will be eliminated from state title contention.
The state championship game will be played at 3 p.m. at Field 3.
For more detailed bracket information, visit here.