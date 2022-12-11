On Saturday night, Adam Mechura scored 6:50 into the first period of the Tri-City Americans game against the Prince George Cougars and down came the teddy bears.
4,321 teddy bears made their way onto the ice, and the Americans won the game 4-3.
Lukas Dragicevic also made history during Saturday night's contest. He assisted on Tyson Greenway's goal to put the Americans up 3-0 with 32 seconds remaining in the first period.
With the assist, the Canadian native notched a point in 21 straight games, which is the longest point streak by a WHL defenseman since Tyson Barrie did it in 2009.
The Americans will play next at Everett on Wednesday, and the next home game will be Dec. 27 against the Silvertips.