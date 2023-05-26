The 2022-23 high school sports season will wrap up this weekend with the final round of state championships. For 4A tennis, state champions will be crowned at Kamiakin High School and the Pacific Clinic in Kennewick.
On Saturday, Hanford will have a couple of individuals in the mix to win a state title.
Lily Deng will square off against Bellarmine's Lucia Moravek in the girls' singles semifinals at 8:30 a.m.
Adam Tan/Santino Bravo have battled their way into the boys' doubles semifinals against a pair from Newport. That match will be played at 8:30 a.m.