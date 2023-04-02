It was a busy weekend at the Tri-City Raceway with the 54th Running Apple Cup happening on the track.
Sunday's crowd was filled with fans young and old to cheer on drivers competing for cash prizes.
The legend of Yakima native Travis McKinney continued to build at the Tri-City Raceway on Sunday.
McKinney took home first place in the hobby stocks race, and he has won consecutives times at the circuit.
He added his second Apple Cup victory and has also won two Fall Classics.
Other winners from the weekend at the Running Apple Cup:
Kyle Tellstrom, Apple Cup and $10,000
Brad Rhoads, Ministock Feature
Haeden Plybon, Pro Late Model
Chad Broom, Vintage Modified
Shelby Stroebel, Big Block Modifieds