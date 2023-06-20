Team Tri-Cities dominated the Columbia Basin Series, and the All State series will conclude Saturday in Yakima at Parker Field.
Six players from the Tri-Cities' team will participate in this weekend's series along with two players from Team Yakima.
Representatives from the area will compete for three of the four teams.
Future University of Washington Husky and West Valley graduate Brody Mills will take his hitting and pitching talents to the St. Helen's team.
Team Rainier will feature a trio of players from the MCC. Richland's Jase Vopalensky will join forces with Southridge's A.J. Hendrickson and Max Martin.
Kamiakin batterymates Landon Welter and Cade Carter will represent Team Adams, and they will be joined by College Place's Jacob Courtney and Davis' Nathan Gonzalez.
Adams will take the field first against Team Baker with first pitch scheduled for 11:15 a.m.
Sunday's championship will begin at 1:45 p.m.
For more information about the All State Baseball Series, visit here.