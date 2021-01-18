The American West Football Conference (AWFC) announced its 15-week, 30-game regular-season schedule for 2021. After much discussion with facility partners, the AWFC has made a proactive decision to move the start date back to the 1st weekend in May due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Over the next few months our teams and the venues they reside will continue to prepare to host games under the guidance of local officials.
The AWFC season is scheduled to kick off on Saturday night, May 8th, in Nampa, Idaho where the 2019 AWFC Undefeated Champions Idaho Horsemen will host the Oregon High Desert Storm based out of Redmond, Oregon. On Sunday, the Yakima Canines (WA) will host the Tri-City Rush (WA), as the Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks will take a first week bye. The 12 game regular season will conclude on Saturday, August 14th followed by the AWFC Playoffs.
The AWFC’s sophomore season will begin with 5 teams. The Yakima Canines, Tri-City Rush, and the Oregon High Desert Storm will join the Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks and the Idaho Horsemen to make up the round of teams.
The 2019 Inaugural AWFC Season concluded on July 28, 2019 with the AWFC Championship Game in Nampa, Idaho between the Reno Express and the Idaho Horsemen. The Horsemen went on to win the first ever AWFC Championship beating the Express, (20-40). The Horsemen also swept the league going undefeated with a 13-0 record.
Here is how the teams finished the 2019 season.
Idaho Horsemen (13-0)
Reno Express (7-7)
Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks (6-7)
Tri-Cities Fire (0-12)
New to the league:
Yakima Canines
Oregon High Desert Storm
Tri-City Rush