After a scorching hot December, Tri-City American Parker Bell has been named the WHL Player of the Month for December.
The Calgary Flames prospect led all WHL skaters with 21 points last month. He notched 7 goals and 14 assists.
He finished the end of 2022 with six multi-point games including a five-point performance during a 7-6 overtime win against the Spokane Chiefs on New Year's Eve.
The British Columbia native currently leads all Americans forwards in points.
Bell and the rest of the Americans will be back in action on Friday when they host the Vancouver Giants.