Walla Walla Sweets Offer Chance to be "Coach for a Day"

The 2021 All-West Coast League teams were announced by West Coast League Commissioner Rob Neyer.

“It’s my tremendous pleasure every year,” said Neyer, “to announce the WCL’s All-League teams. Considering the WCL’s position as the premier summer collegiate baseball league in the entire western half of the continent, saying our teams represent ‘the best of the west’ is hardly an exaggeration.”

Monday, this year’s MVP and Pitcher of the Year Awards were unveiled. Incoming Oregon State freshman Travis Bazzana of the Corvallis Knights was selected as the WCL’s MVP. The freshman-to-be for the Beavers won the WCL batting title with a league-record .429 average. Bellingham hurler Eric Chavarria captured pitching honors, with a league-best 1.83 ERA in 11 outings. With the Lewis-Clark Warriors last spring, he went 8-2 with a 3.14 ERA.

On the All-WCL first team, the Ridgefield Raptors were the most represented squad on the All-WCL first team with four selections, followed by the Corvallis Knights and the Portland Pickles with three.

Awards on deck next Tuesday: Coach of the Year, Top Prospect, Executive of the Year and the Team Sportsmanship Award will be announced by Commissioner Neyer.

First-Team All-WCL

C – Colin Wetterau (St. John’s, junior), Walla Walla Sweets

1B – Coby Morales (Cypress College, soph), Ridgefield Raptors

2B – Travis Bazzana (Oregon State, frosh), Corvallis Knights

3B – Leo Mosby (UC Santa Barbara, soph), Portland Pickles

SS – John Peck (Pepperdine, soph), Ridgefield Raptors

OF – Nick Vogt (UC Santa Barbara, soph), Corvallis Knights

OF – Noah Williamson (*signed with Miami Marlins), Yakima Valley Pippins

OF – Sam Linscott (Lewis-Clark State, senior), Bend Elks

UTL – Adam Grob (South Carolina Upstate, junior), Wenatchee AppleSox

DH – Will Chambers (College of the Canyons, soph), Ridgefield Raptors

SP – Eric Chavarria (Lewis-Clark State, senior), Bellingham Bells

SP – Kelly Austin (UCLA, soph), Cowlitz Black Bears

SP – Alex Giroux (Clark College, soph), Portland Pickles

SP – Jaren Hunter (Oregon State, soph), Ridgefield Raptors

SP – Ty Uber (Stanford, frosh), Corvallis Knights

RP – Josh Mollerus (San Francisco, junior), Portland Pickles

RP – Caden Kaelber (Washington State, junior), Walla Walla Sweets

Second-Team All-WCL

C – Gavin Logan (Oregon State, junior), Bend Elks

1B – Willie Lajoie (Chico State, senior), Yakima Valley Pippins

2B – Rikuu Nishida (Mt. Hood CC, soph), Cowlitz Black Bears

3B – Julian Kodama (Seattle U, senior), Bend Elks

SS – Nick Oakley (UC Santa Barbara, soph), Port Angeles Lefties

OF – Caden Connor (Cal State Fullerton, soph), Ridgefield Raptors

OF – Robert Guardino (Wofford, junior), Portland Pickles

OF – Daniel Gernon (Lower Columbia College, soph), Bellingham Bells

UTL – Bennett Thompson (Oregon, freshman), Bend Elks

SP – Brad McVay (Georgia Gwinnett, junior), Portland Pickles

SP – Travis Craven (Whitman, senior), Walla Walla Sweets

SP – Seth Kuykendall (Western Oregon, senior), Yakima Valley Pippins

SP – Ryan Harvey (UC Santa Barbara, soph), Ridgefield Raptors

SP – Ethan Ross (San Jose State, soph), Corvallis Knights

RP – Keegan Wright (San Diego Christian, frosh), Cowlitz Black Bears

RP – Nathaniel Mendoza (Cal State San Bernadino, soph), Corvallis Knights

# year in school noted for fall/winter/spring, 2021-2022.

Honorable Mention All-WCL

Bellingham: Hunter Alberini (Umpqua CC), Ryan Beitel (British Columbia), Emilio Corona (Washington), Malakhi Knight (UCLA), Bennett Lee (Tulane), Ty Saunders (Portland)

Bend: Greg Fuchs (Oregon State), Daniel Garcia (Grand Canyon), Dillon Holliday (Dixie State), Chase Matheny (South Carolina Upstate), Collin Montez (Washington State), Gavin Rork (Seattle U), Aidan Welch (Seattle U),

Corvallis: Kiko Romero (Central Arizona College), Tanner Smith (Oregon State)

Cowlitz: Carson Angeroth (Umpqua CC), Brock Bozett (Spokane Falls CC), Broc Mortensen (UC Santa Barbara)

Port Angeles: Zach Thomas (Dixie State)

Portland: Jacob Jablonski (Chico State), Matt Jew (Santa Clara), Jared Villalobos (Cuesta College)

Ridgefield: Kody Darcy (Nicholls State), Reece Hernandez (San Jose State), Nick Nygard (Portland)

Walla Walla: Paul Myro (Oregon State), Parker Price (Northwest Nazarene)

Wenatchee: Enzo Apodaca (Gonzaga), Skylar Hales (Santa Clara)

Yakima Valley: Dylan Bishop (Whitworth), Michael Carpentier Jr. (Cal Baptist), Kenny Johnson (Cal State Bakersfield), Owen Wild (Gonzaga)

WCL MVPs

2021 – Travis Bazzana (Oregon State) of Corvallis

2019 – Briley Knight (Utah) of Corvallis

2018 – Trent Tinglestad (Louisiana-Monroe) of Kelowna

2017 – Chase Illig (West Virginia) of Bellingham

2016 – Michael Toglia (UCLA) of Wenatchee

2015 – Hunter Villanueva (Fresno Pacific) of Kelowna

2014 – Vince Fernandez (UC Riverside) of Yakima Valley

2013 – Alex Calbick (Maine) of Bellingham

2012 – Mitchell Gunsolus (Gonzaga) of Wenatchee

2011 – Alex Stanford (Gonzaga) of Walla Walla

2010 – Tommy Richards (Washington State) of Bend

2009 – Richie Jimenez (Riverside CC) of Corvallis

2008 – Drew Heid (Gonzaga) of Bend

2007 – Zach Kim (San Francisco) of Moses Lake; Brandon Kuykendall (Benedictine College) of Kitsap

2006 – Darin Holcomb (Gonzaga) of Spokane

2005 – Steve Marquardt (Columbia Basin College) of Wenatchee

WCL Pitchers of the Year

2021 – Eric Chavarria (lewis-Clark State) of Bellingham

2019 – Tevita Gerber (Dixie State) of Corvallis

2018 – Curtis Bafus (VCU) of Wenatchee; Landen Bourassa (San Francisco) of Corvallis

2017 – Jack Owen (Auburn) of Victoria

2016 – Zach Draper (College of Idaho) of Yakima Valley

2015 – Brady Miller (Western Oregon) of Kelowna

2014 – Seth Martinez (Arizona State) of Bellingham

2013 – Nick Sabo (Long Beach State) of Klamath Falls

2012 – Cord Cockrell (Louisiana-Lafayette) of Kelowna

2011 – Owen Jones (Portland) of Wenatchee

2010 – Dayne Quist (UC Davis) of Kelowna

2009 – Matt Andriese (UC Riverside) of Corvallis

2008 – Jared Eskew (Cal Poly) of Corvallis

2007 – Paul Applebee (UC Riverside) of Bellingham

2006 – Ross Humes (Washington State) of Kitsap

2005 – Tommy Hanson (Riverside CC) of Aloha

About the West Coast League: The West Coast League is the West’s premier summer collegiate baseball league. Encompassing Oregon, Washington, British Columbia, and now Alberta, the WCL showcases pro prospects from major collegiate conferences around the nation. Every summer, the league features unparalleled fan and player experiences, with North America’s best baseball weather and a mix of classic ballparks and dramatic scenery. The 2019 MLB amateur draft began with former Corvallis Knight Adley Rutschman selected with the overall No. 1 pick by the Baltimore Orioles. Also in 2019, 317 WCL alumni were active in affiliated professional baseball, including 45 in the major leagues, while overall attendance in the West Coast League increased to nearly half a million fans.

Tags