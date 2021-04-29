Dust Devils baseball returns to the Tri-Cities next week.
The current Covid restrictions limit Gesa Stadium to about 1200 fans. While most the those will go to season ticket holders, about 300 per game will be made available to the public. Tickets will be released on a monthly basis, so on May games are available currently.
HERE is a link to purchase single game tickets.
Their first game is next Tuesday, and there's still a lot of work to do.
"We're definitely excited to get to this point," said General Manager, Derrel Ebert. "It's always stressful for opening day, and this year will have some unique challenges."
Masks will be required for spectators and seats are will be socially distanced from each other as well as from the players.
"The one one piece of minor league baseball that's been so great for so many years," noted Ebert, "is how close you can get to the players, and that will be different as players will need to be 12 feet from fans at all times."
The reality before the Dust Devils announced their affiliation with the LA Angels was solemn. Many thought they wouldn't be making a return. The affiliation marked the team's third affiliate since its inception in 2001, but it's first High A classification.
This will mean more games and better baseball. Fans will have 60 home games compared to 38 in the past with the High A 120 game season. The players will be that much closer to the big leagues as well with the higher classification.
Better and more baseball bodes well with a community starved of sports during the pandemic. HERE is a link to the full schedule.
The Dust Devils start action Tuesday, May 4th when the Vancouver Canadians come to town.