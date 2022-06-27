The 2022 Richland Regatta faced rough river conditions, a dwindling crop of boats and other challenges, but organizers came away happy.
Race Director John Culver says they always seem to face obstacles in these events. last year it was the high temperatures, this year the river.
"Other than the water flow, we had perfect weather. No wind. It was beautiful Tri-Cities weather, but the water is up six, seven feet over last year and the currents are just terrible. Some of these buoys, we have four or five Columbia River anchors on them and bricks and everything else."
Races occurred across 11 classifications and Saturday featured the Western Division Finals in all inboard classes, handing out three trophies.
Event coordinators credited the dozens of volunteers and agencies that were part of putting on the regatta.
"The one thing for the weekend that stands out is the volunteers," said Northwest Powerboat Association Board Member Kevin Smith. "We can always use more volunteers. If it's security, help in the pits getting things moved, start/finish line, setting up vendors. There's always the need for volunteers so if people are interested go to the NWPBA website."
Winners of the divisional finals were Scott Liddycoat for the 2.5 liter stock, Kurt Myers in the 1 liter stock and John Reiffel in the 5 liters.
During the race two boats did flip, but both drivers were okay and one even raced later in the weekend.
All eyes in the Tri-Cities boat racing community now turn towards the last weekend in July when water follies will bring the unlimiteds, grand prix and return the five liter boats to the Columbia.