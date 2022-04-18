The SWX All-Star game returns to pit the best of the Tri-Cities against the best of Yakima on the hardwood. Games are this Saturday, April 23rd at Sunnyside High School.
The game has been going on in various forms for more than 25 years. The purpose of this event is to highlight the talent of the area in a fun, informative manner on TV as well as have a positive reach into the communities we cover.
The event also serves as a fundraiser. The games have generated over $20,000 for local charities with many, including referees, volunteering their time.
This year, proceeds will be going to Lighthouse, a local Sunnyside nonprofit organization that helps domestic and sexual abuse victims.
This year's referees: Dick Brown, Greg Leadon, Serena Washington, Todd Pogorelc, Jack Clerf, and Matthew Valdez