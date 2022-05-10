Four Columbia Basin College women's soccer players put pen to paper and will move onto play at a four-year university starting in the fall.
Baylee Shewchuk will go to Eastern Oregon University.
Ria Jo Schwartz is going to California State University Domingo Hills.
Reilyn Davis is going to University of Providence in Great Falls, MT.
Cassidie Andrews is going to Central Washington University.
All four expressed gratitude for their time at CBC.
Shewchuck praised Coach Omar Anderson saying, "[He] really pushed me to go longer, to move on."
Davis was equally thankful to the coaching staff noting, "I've really grown as a player and an individual. Omar and Kendra have really propelled me and got me ready for the next step in my soccer playing career as well as my academic career."
Andrews came to CBC from Hawaii and said, "I genuinely would have never thought that I would be in this position but Kendra and Omar have led me and set me up for success for the past three years. I'm extremely grateful for it."
Schwartz was joined at the signing party by many family members celebrating her success.
"[The coaches] were really honest about our grades and they really made sure that it was student-athlete before the athlete."
Anderson says it's great to help the players grow both on the soccer field and in the classroom and that they are building a program that current and future Hawks can believe in.
It's something he hopes will bring a lot of great soccer players to the Pasco campus.