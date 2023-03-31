The 54th running of the Apple Cup races will take place this weekend at the Tri-City Raceway.
One of the longest running races of its kind in the country, the event draws thousands of fans and will have nearly 100 teams competing.
Five-time winner Garrett Evans says apple cup is a big deal calling it, "One of the crown jewels of our sport. It has been for years. When I was in high school, when I first started going to watch the races, we'd always go to the Apple Cup and the place would be packed way before it started."
Until the pandemic, the race had been run at the Yakima Speedway, but moved to West Richland in recent years after Yakima closed down.
That means the drivers are having to get used to a different kind of race track. one which is very fast.
"There's no wall coming down out of the dogleg so you can just get up there and get off the track," said 15-year-old driver Kasey Kleyn. "Do anything you want basically here. There's a lot of room to work and a lot of room to play with your car. So it's way different than any other place you can drive."
The total purse for all the races is more than $89,000.
The weekend will have three classifications racing each day with the final race starting around 3:00.
You can find out more by visiting the Red Mountain Event Center website.