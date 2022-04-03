Racers and fans alike braved blustery conditions for the 53rd running of the Apple Cup Race.
The weekend featured six main events and $10,000 going to the winner of the showcase event, the Apple Cup 125 won by Preston Peltier.
He said, "It's good to be here in Tri-Cities. It's really good to be at this race track. I like this place a lot and it was a good time."
Winner of Saturday's featured race, the Apple Cup 80 Steve Thompson, was especially excited.
"It means a lot to me to win the Apple Cup. This is my home track, even when it was shut down. I drove by it twice a day to and from work. Saw it when it wasn't open. Got to see it last year when they got it up and going and I was pretty jealous."
Both drivers stressed the importance of taking care of their tires as the key to their victories.
The Apple Cup was the first of four races planned for the raceway in 2022 ... the next being during the Fourth of July weekend.
Here is your full list of winners from the weekend.
Travis McKinney won Saturday's Betterall's Hobby Stocks race. Dillon Huffines won Sundays.
Kyle Tellstrom won the Modified race and Brad Rhoads the Mini-Stock race.