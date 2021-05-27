KENNEWICK, WA – NHL Central Scouting released the final rankings for the upcoming NHL Draft today. Three Tri-City Americans players were named to the list: Talyn Boyko, Marc Lajoie, and import selection Tomas Suchanek.
[VIEW: Central Scouting North American rankings for 2021 NHL Draft]
Boyko, a native of Drumheller, Alta., was selected by Tri-City 53rd overall in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft. The six-foot-eight and 196-pound netminder is ranked 12th amongst North Americans goaltenders for the NHL Draft.
Through three seasons and 48 games with the Americans, Boyko has posted a .888 save percentage and 4.22 goals against average. In the 2020-21 season, he improved his overall save percentage t0.901 from .892 in the year prior and shaved 1.50 off from his goals against average, dropping to 3.02 from 4.52 in 2019-20.
As a late 2002-born player, Boyko is eligible to be selected for the first time in the 2021 NHL Draft.
Also appearing on Central Scouting’s list is St. Albert, Alta. native Marc Lajoie. The Americans defenseman is ranked 145th amongst North American skaters.
Lajoie was Tri-City’s first selection at 14th overall in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft. The six-foot-five and 220-pound defenseman has totaled 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) and 90 penalty minutes through 82 games played over two seasons. Lajoie's ability stood out on the Americans blueline during the 2020-21 season as he was named the Ams Defenseman of the Year.
Hailing from the Czech Republic, Suchanek was selected by Tri-City seventh overall in the 2020 CHL Import Draft. The six-foot-one and 175-pound netminder is ranked sixth amongst international goaltenders on NHL Central Scouting's List.
Suchanek played the 2020-21 season with HC Frydek-Mistek in the 2nd Czech Republic Hockey League. He recorded a .908 save percentage and 3.12 goals against average through 21 games played this season. Suchanek is expected to join the Americans this fall.