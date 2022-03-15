A tri-cities woman is trying to be the next female NASCAR driver.
Local race fans probably know the story of Brittney Zamora.
The Kennewick native started racing go karts at 4 and moved into stock cars as a teenager.
Now she is part of a group of young women who want to be involved in NASCAR as part of the Busch Light Accelarate Her Program.
"One of their main goals is to help women get to the top level of NASCAR because right now in the Cup Series, there are zero," said Zamora. "That's crazy to say that at the highest level of racing in NASCAR that there are no females out there competing. They want to help us get to that level."
The program is a first of its kind that invests in women with brand-building opportunities and increased visibility and training.
Zamora recently moved to the south so she could race in Alabama and Tennessee.
"I know there's a race coming up in the Tri-Cities in a few weeks. I definitely stay in touch with it and watch along. Hopefully I can make it out there for another race."
The Accelerate Her program is working with seven drivers and says they are dedicated to supporting women both on and off the track.
Zamora recently stated 9th and finished 15th at the Alabama 200 and says her goal is to win a championship, but she also wants to make an impact in other ways.
"It's really cool to see the younger girls and the younger boys, but especially the younger girls that are at the age they can start racing. They can actually see a female in a car. When I grew up, I went to the race track and there weren't any girls racing."
Her next race is April 30th in Montgomery. You can follow her career at BrittneyZamora.com.