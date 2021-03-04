The pandemic has been tough for a lot of people. Retired teacher Donna Rasmussen included. She has been fighting cancer, so her husband Jim does most of the shopping due to her being at-risk.
"You would think Walmart would have gone out of business," Donna joked about being confined to the house.
She has been a sports fan as long as she can remember, and one team holds a special place in her hear: The Pasco Bulldogs.
She graduated from Kennewick High.
"And I won't tell you what year," said Donna.
But after raising her kids at Pasco High, she found herself a Bulldog at heart.
"I starting following the Bulldogs then," said Donna, "and have been a fan ever since."
And her fandom runs deep. She has traveled to state tournaments, and even followed the team to Alaska when they got an invite to play there in the early 2000's.
"I own part of the football field," said Donna. "If somebody needs something I'm there."
She hadn't missed a Kennewick-Pasco football game since she was a young girl.
"Maybe 13 or 14..." said Donna.
But the 200-person limit mandate by the state leaves one ticket to each senior. Pasco Head Coach Leon Jackson grew up with the Rassmussen's.
"My grandparents were friends with them," recalled Coach Jackson of when he was a boy. "We would sit next to them at the Pasco football games and Donna would always be buying me snacks from the concession stand."
Coach Jackson brought Donna's story to the team. Two seniors stepped forward to give up their ticket for Donna and husband Jim -- A converted Pasco Bulldog: Troy Veliz and Traeton Mitchell.
"Coach was talking about that there was a lady that has given so much to the program hasn't missed a game," said senior lineman Troy Veliz. "She's has supported us since Day 1. it was a no brainer."
Veliz said it was bigger than football, and had to tell his parents they wouldn't be able to go to that game. Donna made a sign with Veliz and Mitchell's numbers.
"I love them for it," said Donna. "What a couple of young men for doing that, for a little old lady like me."
It was a small way the kids could show Donna that her support is recognized and appreciated throughouts the decades.
"It lets us know that people are still watching the game," said senior wide receiver and DB Traeton Mitchell, "and have some Pasco Pride."
Sometimes its nice to remember that there are some things bigger than the game itself, and Coach Jackson is proud of his players on and off the field.
"Im proud of them," said Jackson. "We're trying to win games, but we're trying to mold young men."
Donna continues her battle with cancer while the Bulldogs continue their fight on the football field... With Donna and Jim in their corner.