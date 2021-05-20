Thursday was officially signing day for the Yakima Canines. It's been a tough road for them to get to this point.
After having to put their season on hold for over a year due to the pandemic
and having their season opener delayed, the Canines are finally getting a chance to step onto the field.
True to their name, the Canines are pulling at the chains to get out and compete. Quarterback Marcus Parker is ready to see what this season has in store for them.
"Covid was tough for everybody," said Parker. "What was supposed to be my first year as a professional football player got delayed until this year, so it's great to say that I am officially a professional football player and it's a dream come true. Everybody has the same mentality. We're going out there as the underdogs. Everybody on our team was an underdog at one point or another in their career, and we're out here basically to make a name for ourselves and prove everybody else wrong."
The Canine's season starts Friday, May 20th on the road against the Idaho Horsemen. Yakima's home opener will be on May 29th. For tickets, head to their website.