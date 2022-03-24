The Columbia Basin College Hawks won the first 12 games of their season and 14 of their first 15 on the diamond thanks in large part to several local players.
For a lot of the kids from the Tri-Cities it's great to get back to baseball after disappointing ends to their high school careers.
Southridge alum and CBC freshman Steven Meier said, "We had a few years where it was a little weird with COVID and other stuff that was out of our control. Now that we're back it feels great to be back on the road with baseball."
Fellow Sun alum and freshman Dylan Berry concurred, but also said it's great to be on a team with a lot of kids he knows well.
"People I've grown up playing against, top guys in our area. It's been good to go against them and play with them and get stronger with them."
Coach Stefan McGovern, who is in his 3rd year at the helm of the program, said when he came up from California he was not familiar with the high quality of baseball locally, but is something he has been pleasantly surprised by.
"Making sure that we're not getting beat by players that came from our own area was our main priority. There is a ton of talent here. There's an incredible desire to work and get better."
He also says a recent three-game losing streak will help his team get better as they move on to play for the NWAC East title starting next week. They haven't won a conference title since 2017.
The CBC roster has 11 players from the Tri-Cities area out of their nearly 40-man roster.