On Wednesday, the Columbia Basin College volleyball team played their first match since the unexpected passing of their head coach DiShondra Goree over the weekend.
The Hawks won in three sets to maintain their position in a tie atop the NWAC with North Idaho College.
Before the game, there was a moment of silence, and the Walla Walla team gave the Hawks roses as they honored Coach Goree.
"Emotions were high," said Freshman Right Side Hokulani Sagapolu. "It was kind of hard knowing that she wasn't going to be there with us. When her fiance Marcus walked in, a lot of us looked at that as a sign of relief and comfort knowing that a part of her was there with us."
Sophomore Outside Hitter Lucendy Perez said, "We had a lot of support from the Tri-Cities and from colleges all over the NWAC. They came and supported wearing red because that was Coach Goree's favorite color. I think that that definitely helped out having everyone just love and support us."
The players all praised Coach Goree saying that she had a big impact on their lives, and not just as volleyball players, but as people and was very caring for them.
And with just a few matches left in the season, they want to move forward while making sure Goree would be proud.
"Right now that means finishing the season," according to Sophomore Outside Hitter Tamia Allen-Greggs. "We're 23-1 and so we're going to persevere through the emotions and how we're feeling because we're going to do this for her legacy. By honoring her we're going to continue to wear red. We had shirts that said, 'Continue the Tour' last night at Walla Walla."
Sophomore Middle Blocker Grace Morby said, "We just really miss Coach and we're doing this all for her, besides ourselves, but definitely for her and we're just going to keep on rolling and get that ring."
The Hawks are at Yakima Friday night and return home next Wednesday.
The NWAC tournament starts the following week.