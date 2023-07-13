The Columbia Basin Youth Football organization was recognized by the Washington State Football Coalition for all the work they do to help grow the game of football, but also to make it safer and more enjoyable for the players.
Former Executive Director of the WIAA Mike Colbrese complimented the CBYF board of directors whom he says have the right priorities.
"The focus remains on kids and the participation of kids," said Colbrese. "Adults have the structure, but they don't get in the way of coaching. They don't get in the way of officiating and they obviously don't get in the way of participation."
Colbrese said that there are a lot of groups doing great work around the state, but he hopes that some of CBYF methods can be implemented in other areas.
Jamie Weber with CBYF says they are honored to be recognized by a group such as the coalition.
"The CBYF has been around since the 1980s," noted Weber. "Of course had its ups and downs like any other sports league, but we've been fortunate for the past several years to have a pretty amazing group of volunteers who have been able to do some great things for the kids."
He says even the board is volunteers and that they are really focusing on the players experience to make that as positive as possible.
CBYF is also partnering with officials and coaching groups, safety organizations and many more so that they are addressing concerns about playing football.
"There are some other organizations in the state that are doing that," said Colbrese. "I don't see it as strongly as what's happening, nor as sustaining as it has been in the Tri-Cities area."
There are more than 3,000 kids that participate in CBYF that are part of dozens of non-profit groups that all help each other.
Weber says another great help is the connection from the younger kids all the way to the high school coaches and the involvement up to that level.
He believes that is creating an atmosphere of fun and safety for the players whether they are in elementary, middle or high school.
Find out more at CBYF.Football.