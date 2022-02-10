Yakima is often referred to as the black hole of recruiting -- Off the I-5 corridor and just out of reach of the Spokane and Tri-Cities recruiting areas.
While Hudl and other distance recruiting tools have taken center stage in the recent years, it posed an uphill battle as Cooper Kupp looked to realize his lifelong dream of playing in the NFL. According to Eastern head coach, Aaron Best, Kupp's journey is a representation of what the EWU football program is all about.
"We like it hard," said Best. "That's kind of who we are as a program. I think that's kind of the secret sauce."
Eastern fights for recognition as a FCS Big Sky school as compared to FBS programs. Kupp fought the same uphill battle first being from Yakima and then as an Eag, looking to make the leap into the NFL.
"I just think that his DNA is cut out that way," said Best. "And I think that when people ask about Coop that his willingness to go up up any hill that he could find is a big part of why he's where he's at right now."
Best is the current head man, but when Kupp was in Cheney, Best was an offensive line coach. Best said he remembered that Kupp worked in silence.
"You know our offices are not too far off the locker room," recalled Best, "so we'd hear the jugs machine go off, tennis ball machine -- catching balls in the off season. Really being contagious to not just his room of receivers, but also the team as a whole where 'Gosh, it's Cooper Kupp working again', you know, and he worked in silence."
Earlier this season, Kupp went viral after giving such a technical answer when breaking down a play in a post-game interview:
Cooper Kupp giving the most technical answer I’ve ever heard from a wide receiver pic.twitter.com/E8sbU800z1— 𝕋𝕠𝕞 (@TL_LARams) December 6, 2021
Kupp is a true student of the game; something Best noted when he would ask questions about the concepts of linemen.
"He would ask about kind of how the O-line, D-Line one on ones relate to wide receiver DB one on ones," said Best. "Whether it be space, whether it be timing, whether it be punch, whether it be strike... There's a lot of crossover with multiple positions on the football field and so he tried to kind of relate."
While Kupp liked to lead by example, one of Best's best memories during that time was challenging Cooper to be a vocal leader as well.
"I said, 'hey coop, why aren't you very loud?'" recalled Best. "'Because I just lead by example coach.' And I said what if what if my back's turned? What if I can't see? How do I know you're leading?"
Kupp has a laundry list of accomplishments in his five years as an Eastern Washington Eagle; Lessons and memories he carries into the NFL.
Kupp and the Rams take on the Bengals for Super Bowl LVI at Sofi Stadium this Sunday with coverage on NBC.