Tickets are on sale for the 2nd annual Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic which takes place in August.
The defending champ Daniela Iacobelli will be back to defend her title amongst the 130 professional golfers from 40 countries.
Iacobelli says despite last year being the first ever tournament at Wildhorse, it didn't feel that way.
"They set the bar really high last year. There was great food, a great golf course, great amenities. I really don't know how much more they can pick it up."
She does hope that they can get some music for the driving range though.
Iacobelli won the tournament by three strokes last year, and the $30,000 prize.
"I do really enjoy the golf course," said Iacobelli. "And I got the good wave that didn't get the obscene amount of wind that was there so I think that helped a lot too."
She was also playing well at the time.
The top 10 players on the Epson Tour over the course of the season will qualify for the LPGA next year, something 182 players have already done.
But that's not the only reason to come out according to Iacobelli.
"You're standing 20 feet away on the driving range. You can watch them on the putting green. You get just a little more up close and personal experience. I'd say 98 percent of the girls are more than willing to hang out, sign autographs, take pictures. It's just more of an experience for fans."
The tournament will include a pro-am event, and three days of golf the week of August 14th.
You can find out more at WildhorseResort.com.