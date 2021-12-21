Pasco-native Devon Jackson splits his time between coaching the Pasco girls wrestling team and training for the Ultimate Fighting Championships.
On Sunday, Devon “DJQuick” Jackson won his professional debut on UFC Fight Pass for Fury Fighting Championships 55 in Houston, Texas. Jackson is now 1-0 as a professional fighter. He trains out of Mercenary Combat Academy in Kennewick.
Jackson has been preparing for the past year, and got the call 10 days before the fight. Despite missing a flight, and making sure his Bulldog team was prepared for the tournament that same weekend, "DJQuick" made the most of the opportunity. He won in a rear naked choke with two seconds left in the second round. Jackson says its nice to see all his hard work pay off.
"I go the MMA gym for about 5 hours a day," said Jackson. "Bringing the win back to the 509 is the greatest feeling ever. Now I'm getting recognized for what I actually do."
He went on to say while he appreciates the recognition, he loves to give back not only to to community but to the sport itself.
"I just want to inspire them," said Jackson, "that they can do whatever they put their minds to, honestly."
A 3-time All-American wrestler himself, Jackson is in his third year as the Pasco Girls' Head Coach, instilling hard work, perseverance, and confidence in Pasco wrestlers.
"He want us to bet better and he really believes that we can," said senior wrestler Sofia Correa. "He believes in us more than we believe in ourselves."
"He's one of the most hardworking people I've ever met in my life," said Jesus Manzo, a senior at Delta High School that wrestles with the Pasco boys team. "He just really instills 'go get it, nothing is going to come to you.'"
